The county-run COVID-19 vaccination site at the El Sereno Recreation Center will close at the end of the day Tuesday, and will be replaced starting Wednesday by a new vaccine clinic at Eugene A. Obregon Park in East Los Angeles.

County officials said the Obregon Park site is more accessible for residents in East Los Angeles and surrounding communities, and it will also have higher capacity, able to administer 2,000 doses per day, up from 1,500 at the El Sereno location.

"Transitioning the vaccination site from the El Sereno Recreation Center to Obregon Park in East Los Angeles will allow us to provide a more centralized option for our most vulnerable in the Eastside," County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said in a statement. "The increase in capacity and doses coincides with the expansion of all residents 16 years of age and older eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, meaning that more community members across the Eastside will be able to have direct access to these lifesaving resources. This is the beginning of a new chapter for our families in this region -- one that will get us closer to the end of this pandemic."

The county will expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday to everyone aged 16 and over. Vaccine sites operated by the city of Los Angeles will begin offering shots to everyone 16 and up starting Tuesday.