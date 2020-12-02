Welcome to East LA Weekly

In this issue, say goodbye soon to the East LA Dodger House, find out about a "drive-bye” COVID funeral for a comedian and take a deep dive into Chicano Moratorium stories.

Puede leer una versión en español de este boletín aquí.

We welcome your feedback. Please contact me with ideas and suggestions at antonio@theeastsiderla.com.

Antonio Mejías-Rentas, Editor | East LA Weekly

Sign up here for your East L.A. Weekly newsletter

Delivered to your inbox Wednesday mornings

Not everyone bleeds Dodger Blue over East LA house

Dodgers fans have been flocking to East Los Angeles ever since a local house was painted with the team colors in October, when LA won the World Series.

But not everyone is thrilled by all the attention -- namely the tenants who call The East LA Dodger house their home.

“It’s annoying,” said Reyna de la Torre, who’s lived in the duplex near First and Rowan for 24 years. She said that she and the other tenant, an adult daughter with her partner, are constantly bothered by people trespassing at all hours of the day and night.

“I only sleep one or two hours,” the 36-year-old woman said.

Multiple media stories have given the impression that the house is unoccupied, she complained. A small “Please do not disturb the occupants” sign is often ignored by visitors who jump the front fence to get inside the yard, she said.

The duplex melds two LA obsessions: the Dodgers and real estate. The property is the third painted Dodger blue by South LA graffiti artist Hector ‘TETRIS” Arias for Alta Mira Realty, an Irvine based developer. All three homes are described as “tear-downs” waiting to be demolished.

“Graffiti is temporary anyway, so it’s a great metaphor for our project,” says real estate agent Sara Ramírez, who came up with the idea of converting the houses into ephemeral public art.

The house is expected to be demolished early next year and replaced with two homes. Last month Ramirez hosted a community event with the artists at the property.

“There has been so much crap in 2020, it’s good to have something you can enjoy with your family,’ said Ramírez.

The real estate agent said that the tenants will receive relocation assistance mandated by the county’s rent control ordinance and that her company is helping them acquire a property of their own.

De La Torre acknowledged that she and her daughter are looking to buy a larger property in Hesperia. After two decades in East LA, the tenant says she’s ready to move on and away from Dodgers House.

“Can't wait to move out,” she said.

Sponsored

Help us improve how people live, work and play near transit in East LA and beyond

Los Angeles County needs your feedback on the Transit Oriented District (TOD) Toolkit.

This toolkit helps:

• Encourages mobility, accessibility and connectivity.

• Highlights the future Metro Gold Line (L Line) station at Atlantic Bl/Whittier Bl as a case study.

Attend a Virtual Community Meeting on Thursday, Dec. 10, 6 - 7:30 PM

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

• Click here to get involved

This Sponsored Message is an advertisement on behalf of County of Los Angeles

COVID RESOURCES/UPDATE

Record high for the county and East LA

On the day health officials reported a record-setting daily number of new infections and a pandemic-high level of hospitalized patients in Los Angeles County –possibly setting the stage for a state-mandated stay-at-home order– East LA surpassed the 9,000 mark of coronavirus infections and set a new record of new daily cases.

Here are the latest East LA numbers:

172 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 9,069 cases have been reported in the community.

In the last seven days, four new deaths were reported. Total number of deaths is now 129.

Drive ‘bye’ this week for East LA comedian & COVID victim

An East LA comedian who died days after he began documenting his coronavirus hospitalization will be remembered during unique “viewing” this weekend.

Joe Luna, who performed in local clubs as Joe “El Cholo,” died Nov. 23. "For his funeral, he doesn't want anyone crying so we're going to put together a show because that's what he would have wanted,” his son Jose Talavera told FOX11. An invitation on Instagram urges “all Bombas and Low Lows to drive ‘bye’ hitting your sirens, switches and rapping pipas!”

Viewing begins at 7 pm Saturday at Continental Funeral Home, 5352 E. Beverly Blvd.

New fund for ailing restaurants

East LA restaurants that lost business due to coronavirus regulations and have not received CARES Act funds can apply to receive up to $30,000 in aid from a new county program. Preference will be given to eateries that provided outdoor dining. Applications will be taken Thursday through Sunday, or until 2,500 applications are received. Go here for information or call 626-943-3833.

NOTITAS/NEWS BRIEFS

‘Deep dive’ into Times’ Chicano Moratorium special

A group of Los Angeles Times editors will participate in an online discussion on the making of the paper’s multi-part series published on the 50th anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium and the death of journalist Rubén Salazar. The panel is part of the free #2020Salazar event sponsored by CCNMA Latino Journos CA, happening Saturday Dec. 5 from 11 am to 1 pm. Register here.

The Times converted the Chicano Moratorium series into a 36-page zine, on sale at its website.

CRIME/SAFETY

Homicide victims identified

It's been a deadly year in East LA. Here are the names of some of the most recent victims:

• A man and a woman who were found with gunshot wounds Nov. 7 at a parking lot near Olympic and Indiana have been identified by the County Coroner. The male victim, 24-year-old Ernesto Anguiano Torres, was declared dead at the scene, while the female victim, 31-year-old Susana Paola Pernudi, was declared dead at a hospital, according to posts in the LA Times Homicide Report.

• A man who was fatally shot Oct. 17 near the Maravilla Housing community was identified as 23-year-old Eduardo Cosme García-Rodríguez. In a separate homicide that same day, 34-year-old Manuel Sandoval was shot near 6614 Hereford Drive.

• A man beaten to death in an apparent gang attack on Oct. 8 was identified as 23-year-old Primitivo Ramírez.

According to the Times, there have been 18 homicides so far this year in East LA. That’s twice the number of homicides reported in 2019.

Thanks for reading the East LA Weekly!

This Thanksgiving holiday we're especially grateful to all the readers who have written to express their support, make suggestions and even offer criticism. We wish you and your families a safe and happy holiday. And don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at antonio@theeastsiderla.com.

See you next week!

Antonio Mejías-Rentas