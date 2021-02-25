East Los Angeles - A man pleaded not guilty today to murdering his live-in girlfriend at their home on South Hillview Avenue last summer.

Anthony McGeisey, 24, is charged in the Aug. 3 shooting death of 20-year-old Sharleyne Conde.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies went to the couple's residence in the 700 block of South Hillview Avenue regarding a "call of a person down" that morning and found the victim dead, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

McGeisey was detained and was subsequently arrested that evening. He has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.