Hello All!
I hope you had a good Earth Day and had an opportunity to take part in a project - big or small - that’s good for the environment. Didn’t have a chance to work on a green project? You have another chance because tomorrow is Arbor Day.
In between planting or hugging a tree, take a minute to read some news nuggets.
Away we go!
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
📷 East LA Scene
Seeing Double: A large tree is reflected in the mirrored exterior of the Telacu offices on Olympic Boulevard.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
❤️ What do you love about East L.A.? Reply to this email with your thoughts.
📈 Advertise in the East L.A. Weekly
Promote your business while supporting our mission to keep East L.A. informed and connected by purchasing a newsletter ad. Go here for details.
📢 News
Deputies investigating fatal Keenan Avenue shooting
Authorities are searching for the killer who shot a man Sunday morning and then fled the scene, The Eastsider reported. Deputies were called to the 600 block of Keenan Avenue following the shooting which occurred shortly before 10 a.m.
State awards $35 million for Eastside Gold Line extension
State officials awarded a $35 million grant that will go toward the Metro L Line (Gold Line) extension project, KNX News reported. The grant will cover some of the costs for the Eastside Transit Corridor Phase 2, which will extend the rail line from East L.A. to Whittier.
Olympic, Whittier boulevard to undergo repaving, other upgrades
Work will soon begin to replace the roadway along parts of busy Olympic and Whittier boulevards, a project that will take a year to complete and require lane closures and other disruption.
Community meetings are still taking place, but preliminary work could begin soon, with construction expected to be finished in the Summer of 2024, said Steven Frasher, Department of Public Works spokesman.
The estimated $16 million project involves:
- Removing and putting down new pavement on a 2.5 mile stretch of Whittier Boulevard between the 710 Freeway on the west and Montebello, near Garfield Avenue, on the east.
- On Olympic Boulevard, pavement will be replaced on 2.1 miles from Indiana Street on the west to Goodrich Boulevard on the east, he said.
- The project will also include some sidewalk improvements, including upgrading curb cuts to make it easier for those using wheelchairs or strollers. Parkway improvements and traffic signal upgrades are also part of the project, according to a Department of Public Works fact sheet.
To reduce the impact on surrounding businesses and residents, the project will be broken up into phases and, when possible, work will be done at night, Frasher said. Plans also call for avoiding work during the holiday shopping season, he said.
The county has been conducting community meetings to identify potential problems and to address questions or concerns, Frasher said. “We want to get the work done with the least disruption to residents and businesses of the area."
Plans call for launching a website with up-to-date information on the project soon. Until then, residents and businesspeople who have questions should call Project Manager Robert Vitug at 626-458-4968.
County Supervisor Hilda Solis, who represents the area, said she will continue to work to move projects such as this forward.
“I remain committed to delivering much-needed street and mobility improvements to ensure our East L.A. residents, business owners, and patrons can get where they want and need to go,” Solis said.
💡 Good to Know
Five tips to reduce food waste on Earth Day and everyday
County residents, including those in East L.A. generate lots of solid waste, 31 million tons annually to be exact, say officials. Every resident sends about 6 pounds of waste to the landfill every day on average.
Cutting down on those numbers is one way to show the earth some love every day.
The county wants to reduce the amount of solid waste ending up at landfills by 95% by 2045, according to Elizabeth Vazquez, Department of Public Works public information officer.
Here are five tips from the Department of Public Works to help reduce food waste:
- Prepare the right amount of food for meals to avoid leftovers.
- Rotate produce in the refrigerator. Place new produce behind older fruits and veggies so they don’t spoil.
- Plan meals using food you have on hand before buying more.
- Before shopping for groceries make a list and then follow it.
- Become familiar with “best by” and “sell by” dates. Understanding the difference can prevent disposing of edible food prematurely.
For additional information and resources visit FightFoodWasteLA.com and CleanLA.com.
🗒️ Notebook
Los Lobos still going strong after five decades
Believe it or not, but Los Lobos, one of the most prominent bands to come out of East L.A., has been a group for 50 years. The band continues to bring people together through music, language and reinvention, Boing Boing reported.
One of the 21 essential sit-down Mexican restaurants in the region is in East L.A.
The folks at Eater Los Angeles put together a list of the 21 essential sit-down Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles and the list includes East L.A.'s Tamayo Restaurant and Art Gallery, 5300 E. Olympic Blvd. As the name implies, the establishment is much more than a restaurant. Works by the famed Oaxacan artist Rufino Tamayo hang on the establishment’s walls.
❤️ What I Love About East L.A.
One of the things Andres Favela loves about East L.A. is Garfield High. Which is not surprising since he is principal of the school and has family members who are Garfield alumni. So, Garfield, and everything about it, is near and dear to his heart.
The community and alumni are supportive of the school, turning out for Bulldog football games and other events.
“People love this school and it’s just such an honor to be principal,” he said.
🗓️ Things To Do
Saturday, April 29
Shop for fresh produce and locally produced crafts while listening to local performers at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Beautify a local park. The office of Supervisor Hilda Solis will partner with Club Comunitario de Padres and the Department of Parks and Recreation for an International Earth Day community clean-up at Obregon Park, 4021 First St. The clean-up begins at 9 a.m.
Sunday, April 30
Support theater, art and arts education through the Casa 0101 Theater 4th Annual Tardeada at Cities Restaurant, 4512 E. Cesar Chavez Ave.
Tuesday, May 2
Celebrate the scholarly and creative achievements of the Cal State L.A. faculty authors and researchers at the University Library. Entertainment will be provided by the Cal State L.A. Classical Guitar group.
Wednesday, May 3
Get your child ready for school. Smarty Pants Storytime at the East Los Angeles Library exposes children to skills needed in school as they listen to a story, rhymes and songs.
Thursday, May 4
Try your hand at writing computer code at the East Los Angeles Library. MakMo: Ozobots is a STEM program featuring small robots that introduce youth to code writing.
Tuesday, May 9
Learn about mindfulness, how to reduce stress and improve well-being with mindfulness exercises at the East Los Angeles Library.
Wednesday, May 10
Join the Classic Book Club at the East Los Angeles Library. Club members will read Aldous Huxley's “Brave New World.”
Wednesday, May 17
Create an urban garden and learn about the history of L.A. fruit and vegetable farming and the impact of the environment at the Anthony Quinn Library. Participants will create a beginner garden.
Friday, May 19
Bingo anyone? TELACU Veterans Upward Bound invites military veterans and reservists to Game Night. Students must RSVP before noon on Game Night.
• Did we miss your event? Submit it here
👋 Until Next Thursday
I hope you found today’s newsletter informative. Have a good Friday eve and a most relaxing weekend.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
📋 What did you think of today's East LA Weekly?
Go ahead. We can take it. Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
202 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.