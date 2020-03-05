map of 5 freeway and indiana

A person was killed early this morning in a crash on the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area.

The crash occurred about 4:35 a.m. near Indiana Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person.

Some lanes were blocked while an investigation was conducted.

