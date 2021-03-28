East Los Angeles --A person was killed and another was injured this morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway.

The crash occurred about 5:25 a.m. on the northbound freeway at the transition road to the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported and initially involved a sedan striking the center divider.

The crash ultimately included at least four other vehicles and the fatality was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

Paramedics dispatched to the location at 5:36 a.m. rushed at least one person to an area hospital, according to a county fire department dispatcher.