East Los Angeles - A man was shot and killed tonight in the 1200 block of Clela Avenue, near Olympic Boulevard, said Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim died at the scene, Ortiz said. His name was not immediately released.

The shooting was reported at about 7:30 pm.

A suspect has not been identified by deputies.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the sheriff department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.