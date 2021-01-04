East Los Angeles - A man was shot to death early this morning in the 1200 block of South Hicks Avenue, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.
The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m., said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Koerner said.
No suspect or other information was available, he said.
CBS2 reported that the victim was found inside a pick up truck that had crashed.
Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Update @ 12:01 pm: California Highway Patrol officers responding to reports of a crash found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the upper torso in the driver seat of a vehicle. The victim, a 19 year-old male Latino, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are continuing to search for witness and are canvassing the area for possible video surveillance cameras.
