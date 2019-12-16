East Los Angeles -- A man who allegedly drew a gun when approached by deputies was fatally wounded late this afternoon.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Fourth Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Detectives have learned that deputies assigned to (the sheriff's) East Los Angeles Station approached a pedestrian to make contact," according to a statement from the Sheriff's Information Bureau. "Upon contact with the suspect, the suspect drew a firearm and a deputy-involved shooting occurred."

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's department reported.

A handgun was recovered and no deputies were injured, officials said.

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives were investigating the shooting.

This story has been updated with news of the suspect's death.