In each issue, we will bring you the stories about people, events and the rich history of this Eastside neighborhood.

We welcome your feedback. Please contact me with ideas and suggestions at antonio@theeastsiderla.com.

Antonio Mejías-Rentas, Editor | East LA Weekly

Coronavirus cases surge in East LA

Cases and concern grow in East L.A.

Τhe number of COVID-19 cases in this predominantly working class Latino neighborhood surged past 2,000 this week, as health authorities warned about an apparent increase in community transmission.

The numbers for East L.A. are troubling to say the least:

• 53 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections were reported on Tuesday by the county health department. That comes a day after Monday’s report of 98 new cases, the second highest single-day increase since the first case was reported in East LA in late March.

• A total of 2,122 cases have been reported since the pandemic began, according to Tuesday’s figures.

• East L.A had the highest number of cases of any unincorporated area in the county and more confirmed cases than any LA County city except Los Angeles, Long Beach and Pasadena

• East L.A. has one of the highest rates of infection in the county – 1.652 (per 100,000 residents).

• 51 deaths have been reported as of Monday.

Only a trickle of cases showed up in East Los Angeles at the beginning of the pandemic. According to one health expert, little effort was made in the beginning to address the pandemic among immigrant, mostly Spanish-speaking communities.

“What we started to see was that much of the news for COVID 19 was being shared in English primarily,” said Dr. Efrain Talamantes, medical director for the AltaMed Institute for Health Equity. “There wasn’t enough emphasis to make sure that this information was being communicated to trusted community partners.”

East LA case numbers began to climb immediately after the first COVID-19 testing sites opened in and around the neighborhood. The number of confirmed cases in East Los Angeles has increased steadily since mid-May, along with the number of cases in the neighboring community of Boyle Heights – which has one of the highest rates in the City of Los Angeles.

Why is the East L.A. outbreak so bad?

An easy explanation is tied to demographics: both neighborhoods have overwhelmingly majority Latino populations – almost 97% for East LA – and both suffer from the socioeconomic conditions that make the Latino population the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Latinos are overrepresented in service industries where they are considered essential workers, and those with the lowest earning potential often live in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.

“Decades of institutional racism have made our communities more vulnerable, so we must consider this reality in our policy solutions,” said LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis, whose 1st district includes both Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles.

The Vernon Factor

But the surge in East Los Angeles cases may also be tied directly to a number of outbreaks in the city of Vernon, particularly to a large outbreak in the Farmer John meat processing plant.

“I have a lot of patients that work there,” said Dr. Talamantes, who treats COVID-19 cases at an AltaMed clinic in Commerce. He said he early on heard from workers whose employers were not providing any protections or safety measures, nor access to testing.

Dr. Talamantes said that with five testing sites in Eastside communities, AltaMed is currently responsible for close to 10% of the testing being done in all of the county. He said these sites report a higher rate of positivity than the county average – which was about 8% on Monday.

Higher Numbers Ahead

On Monday, Los Angeles county health authorities worried that the high number of new cases reported showed an increase in community transmission – and that even higher numbers could result from ongoing civil unrest and protests related to the Black Lives Matter movement.

That concern is shared by AltaMed’s Dr, Talamantes. He said he is worried that community-based health centers such as AltaMed may not be able to handle the load of testing needed, as federal and state funding is diverted to private labs and big, chain pharmacies.

“If we look at the patterns across the country in poor communities, in areas where they are rapidly opening the economies, there is a surge coming,” he said. “That’s what we’re seeing and we’re concerned about it.”

The doctor said that aside from looking at the numbers, authorities need to involve locally-based partners to help find ways of mitigating transmission. He said it was not enough to provide information in Spanish, but to do it in a culturally sensitive way.

“It’s really hard to tell people ‘Don't’ come in contact with family’ if they live in a one-bedroom apartment, or they live in a house with multiple families,” he said. “We have to be sensitive, because people feel disrespected if you tell them, ‘go isolate yourself in a hotel’, or ‘you can’t go home’, if that’s all they have.”

What is your COVID-19 story? Did you or someone in your family test positive? If you live in East LA, we’d like to hear your story. Send your responses to antonio@theeastsiderla.com

East L.A. Scene

COVID RESOURCES/UPDATES

Sidewalk pick up service at East LA Library

No-contact sidewalk pickup service is now available at the East LA branch of the County Library, 4837 E 3rd Street. The service is available Monday to Friday from 10 am to 5 pm. Books, DVDs and other items placed on hold can be picked up once they are ready.

Patrons in cars must park in designated spots, but pedestrians may also pick up; all patrons must call a number posted on a sign outside and wear a face mask when they approach a table where the items will be placed by a staffer. More information here or call 323-264-0155.

NOTITAS/NEWS BRIEFS

East LA transportation education program approved

On June 9, the County Board of Supervisors gave the green light to a program that will engage East LA youth in a bilingual campaign to educate area residents on how to get around without a car, share the road with others and encourage the use of public transportation.

The East Los Angeles Active Transportation Education and Encouragement Program is mostly funded through a $500,000 grant from the California Transportation Commission. The remainder of the program’s $762,000 estimated cost will come from Proposition M monies allotted to the First Supervisorial District.

Affordable housing development moves ahead

A non-profit developer has been given the go ahead to purchase a vacant lot near the Maravilla Gold Line station and convert it into a four-story affordable apartment complex, with 78 residential units and parking for 39 cars.

Developer National CORE will purchase the .59 acre lot at 3rd and Dangler –less than two blocks from the train station– for $1.4 million, Urbanize reported. The development will cater to formerly homeless people and offer on-site supportive and work development services.

The County’s affordable housing trust fund will cover $7 million of the project’s estimated $42 million fund.

Free lunches for school kids at County Parks

Five East LA parks are among 49 county locations offering free “grab and go” nutritious lunches and snacks to children 18 and under. The meals are available for pick up only, Tuesday through Friday, through Aug. 7 (except Friday, July 3).

Face coverings and physical distancing of six feet are required. Pick up hours are 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at:

Belvedere Park

4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave.

City Terrace Park

1126 N. Hazard Ave.

Obregon Park

4021 E. 1st Street

Salazar Park

3864 Whittier Blvd.

Saybrook Park

6250 E. Northside Drive

CRIME/SAFETY

Fatal hit-and-run in City Terrace

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver that fatally struck a pedestrian in City Terrace early in the early hours of Friday, June 19.

A California Highway Patrol officer told KTLA the pedestrian was struck just before 2 am on the 3400 block of Whiteside St. The vehicle was described as a white SUV that fled the scene in an unknown direction, but no description of the driver was given.

The CHP did not identify the victim, but a witness to the crash told The Eastsider the victim was a 24-year-old male.

Homicide victims identified

The Los Angeles Coroner’s office has released the names of two men killed in separate and seemingly unrelated East LA shootings, a week apart from each other.

The first man, shot June 10 on the 4200 block of Whiteside St., was identified as Miguel Medina, 51.

The second victim was shot on June 17 while sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 5800 block of Ferguson Drive. He was identified as Jesus Bustamante, 35.

Authorities have no suspects in either case.

Missing Valencia man found in East LA

Authorities said a 64-year-old man suffering from dementia was found in East Los Angeles on June 7, three days after being reported missing in Valencia.

The Sheriff’s department did not offer details on how or in what conditions the man, named Hector Aguilera, was found.

GENTE/PEOPLE

City Terrace BLM art installation destroyed

An ephemeral art installation by a fledgling City Terrace art collective, meant to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter, had a shorter life than expected: It was destroyed by an unidentified man less than 24 hours after it was put up.

The art piece consisted of the lighting of a pedestrian bridge over the 10 Freeway and included images of raised fists, rainbows and cityscapes, along with messages of unity such as "Tu Lucha es Mi Lucha" and "Solidarity".

“Unfortunately not many in the community had the chance to enjoy it because it was destroyed before nightfall,” said artist Belinda Martinez, who conceived the piece.

