📢 News
Pandemic-era tenant protections to end
The Board of Supervisors rejected extending the life of a number of tenant protections for renters in unincorporated L.A. County, including East L.A, the L.A. Daily News reported. The protections were established as part of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unsuccessful proposal involved limits on evictions and living arrangements that could be used as a cause for eviction. A measure that would have capped rent increases also failed to pass. The majority of tenant protections end March 31.
Tenant faces uncertainty as protections about to end
Irma Cervantes is 10 months behind on rent, her landlord is putting more pressure on her and L.A. County's pandemic protections for tenants are days away from expiring. “I’m left thinking, what will happen when there aren’t any protections,” Cervantes said. CalMatters has the story.
Help available for tenants and landlords
The county’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs offers information on tenant protections that are coming to an end and those that will remain in place. Online webinars and workshops are available for both tenants and landlords.
Landlords can sign-up for the first in a series of webinars kicking off at 10 a.m. today. If you can’t make this one then catch the next one April 13. Register for these and other seminars by going to the department’s webinar for landlords page.
Tenants can sign-up for an online tenant workshop scheduled for 10 a.m. March 30. Visit the housing and tenant protection website for registration information on this and coming webinars.
For an extensive list of services for tenants and landlords visit the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs website.
💡 Good to Know
A quinceañera celebration may not be out of reach
Know someone who would like to celebrate her 15th birthday with a quinceañera celebration but can’t afford it? The county’s Department of Children and Family Services, or DCFS, may be able to help. DCFS is accepting applications for its 9th Annual Mi Quinceañera. For eligibility criteria and applications check out the DCFS announcement.
🗒️ Notebook
An East L.A. native named writer in residence in Arizona
Estella González grew up in East L.A. visiting her local library where she found books written by Chicano authors. Her reading fueled her dream to become a writer and to one day have her books take a spot next to those by the authors she was reading. González’ journey eventually led to becoming a published author and she is now writer in residence for the Pima County Public Library, helping future writers achieve their literary dreams, the Arizona Daily Star reported.
Supervisors honor Gloria Molina
Former Supervisor Gloria Molina fought tirelessly in favor of the creation of Grand Park in Downtown L.A. The Board of Supervisors voted this week to honor Molina for her decades of work in support of Los Angeles County and beyond by renaming the park Gloria Molina Grand Park, the L.A. Times reported. Molina, a trailblazer who held office at the local and state levels, announced last week that she has terminal cancer.
Article explores some of Molina’s earliest work, activism
On the subject of Gloria Molina and her impact on the Eastside, LAist published an article over Molina’s work going back to the 1970s and her role as the president of the Comision Femenil, a Latina women’s rights group.
Red Cross needs volunteers for Sound the Alarm campaign
The American Red Cross needs help preventing fire related deaths. The organization is gearing up for the American Red Cross - Sound the Alarm, East Los Angeles effort and needs volunteers who can assist with the free installation of smoke alarms in homes.
🗓️ Things To Do
Thursday, March 23
Birria El Vago is offering a $10 breakfast burrito pop up on March 23, reports L.A. TACO.
Saturday, March 25
Visit the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market where you will find fresh produce, artisanal items and entertainment.
Learn about the work and life of pioneering choreographer Goh Choo San at the opening reception for “Kang Seung Lee: The Heart of A Hand” at East L.A. College’s Vincent Price Art Museum.
Explore the work of graphic artists and the designs they produced to convey political messages at the opening of “What Would You Say?: Activist Graphics From The Los Angeles County Museum of Art at the Vincent Price Art Museum on the East L.A. College campus.
Sunday, March 26
Learn about Los Angeles’ Jewish community through a visit to three Jewish cemeteries in East L.A. Each cemetery - Beth Israel Cemetery, Agudath Achim Cemetery and Mount Zion Cemetery - has ties to a particular orthodox synagogue, according to Shmuel Gonzales, also known as the Barrio Boychik, organizer of the tour. Each cemetery is the final resting place for important members of the Jewish community including faith leaders, civic leaders, artists, musicians and intellectuals.
Wednesday, March 29
Help your child prepare for school. Smarty Pants Storytime at the East Los Angeles Library exposes children to skills needed in school as they listen to a story, rhymes and songs.
A fun way to prepare a child for the start of school, Smarty Pants Storytime, will be offered at the City Terrace Library.
Thursday, April 6 and Saturday, April 8
The county’s Department of Parks and Recreation will offer Parks After Dark, a series of events featuring art, music, dance and cultural activities on Thursday and Saturday evenings this spring. Events are set to take place April 6 and 8 at:
• Belvedere Park, 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave.
• City Terrace Park, 1126 N. Hazard Ave.
• Obregon Park, 4021 E. First St.
• Ruben Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd.
