Map of 10 freeway near Campus Road

Google Maps

East Los Angeles -- A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on the 10 Freeway near Cal State L.A. authorities said.

A witness reported to the California Highway Patrol at 10:09 p.m. Sunday that a pedestrian was crossing in eastbound lanes east of Campus Drive and was struck by at least one vehicle, which left the scene, including a dark BMW, according to the CHP's online log.

