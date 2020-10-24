East Los Angeles -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early this morning on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway.

It occurred at 2:10 a.m. near Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP the pedestrian was lying in lanes prior to being struck by the vehicle.

It was unclear whether the driver stopped.

The incident prompted the closure of the Nos. 1 and 2 lanes of the northbound Long Beach Freeway at Cesar Chavez Avenue until further notice, the CHP said.

A representative from the coroner's office was called to the scene at 2:55 a.m., the CHP said.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.