East Los Angeles - Sheriff’s deputies last spring mishandled a confrontation when they fatally shot a suicidal man outside his home, policing experts told the Los Angeles Times.

Viewing body cam footage, the experts criticized the number of shots fired and earlier efforts to deescalate the situation before it became violent.

David Ordaz Jr., age 34, sparked a confrontation on March 14 as he stood outside his home bearing a 12-inch kitchen knife. He had spoken of committing suicide-by-cop. After being hit by several rounds of beanbags, Ordaz advanced a few steps and was shot 12 times, including after he fell onto the pavement.

Priscilla Ocen, a member of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission and professor at Loyola Law School, told the Times, “It looked like the deputies did not give Mr. Ordaz enough space and they did not speak with the family to come up with a strategy to effectively manage what was clearly a very volatile situation.”

