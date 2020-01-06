East Los Angeles -- A man was killed early this morning in an apparent gang-related shooting, authorities said.
It happened about 1:20 a.m. in the 900 block of South Duncan Avenue, according to Deputy Michelle Sanchez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.
"Deputies responded to the location regarding an assault with a deadly weapon just occurred call," Sanchez said. "Upon their arrival, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."
Paramedics took the man, in his 30s, to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Information was not immediately available on his identity.
"There is no suspect information at this time," Sanchez said. "The incident appears to be gang-related."
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
