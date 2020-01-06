Map of 900 duncan

East Los Angeles -- A man was killed early this morning in an apparent gang-related shooting, authorities said.

It happened about 1:20 a.m. in the 900 block of South Duncan Avenue, according to Deputy Michelle Sanchez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.

"Deputies responded to the location regarding an assault with a deadly weapon just occurred call," Sanchez said. "Upon their arrival, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."

Paramedics took the man, in his 30s, to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Information was not immediately available on his identity.

"There is no suspect information at this time," Sanchez said. "The incident appears to be gang-related."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

