We received many passionate comments on both sides of the issue:
"I do NOT want the state to regulate local cities or counties ability to control their streets. I am not anti cruising. I do feel it is best done in a controlled environment. In a place where there are restrooms and places to sit.Traffic can flow smoothly and there is open space to park and enjoy the atmosphere and cars." -- Martha C.
"People have been discriminated and segregated for far too long just because they wanted to drive their car on the boulevard. It's an old outdated law against Chicanos. Let's legalize cruising once and for all." -- Anonymous
"It’s a beautiful past time for communities to come together and keep cultures alive and showing our younger children a piece of history through cruising beautiful vehicles." -- Ramona M.
"We have already seen the nuissance activity caused by cruising these past two years. These so called lowrider clubs come from outside of our community and do not respect our community - they leave it worse off." -- Kristie
"We shouldn’t be banned by those people that have no patience driving thru traffic. I guess they forgot LA County is known for traffic jams. If you know they cruise on a certain day why not avoid the area let us enjoy what we are passionate for." -- James S.
"Cruising is not the problem. The problem is the people that aren't in cars loitering in the streets and parking lots. These folks inevitably start drinking alcohol and using drugs and leave their trash behind. Also, urinating in public is another issue." -- Anonymous
"Let car enthusiasts socialize, share, befriend & have a cultural hobby. It's not just a spare time thing. Low riders run in our blood. Don't downplay what we see as our arte fabuloso." -- Marie
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
