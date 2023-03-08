Car cruising poll results

A majority of poll takers said they would favor ending local restrictions on crusing.

Last week we asked if you would support a state law that would remove local restrictions on cruising, including those on Whittier Boulevard.  Our Poll Results: 123 were in favor, 98 were opposed. 

We received many passionate comments on both sides of the issue:

No Cruising sign on Whittier Boulevard

No Cruising sign near the Whittier Boulevard arch.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023

—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Load comments