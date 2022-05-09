Red Cross volunteer in East LA

East LA: Red Cross volunteers delivered Mother's Day treats to the residents of an apartment building on Ciela Avenue damaged by fire on Friday morning.

The Red Cross also set up a shelter at the Garfield High gym for displaced tenants. 

News That Hits Home

