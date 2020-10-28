Welcome to East LA Weekly

In this issue, a Republican makes a longshot bid for an East LA Congressional seat. A house gets a Dodger-Blue makeover. And we mourn the death of photographer and contributor Aurelio José Barrera.

Puede leer una versión en español de este boletín aquí.

Republican runs to represent East LA in Congress

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where a Republican Trump supporter wins over voters in East LA, a Democratic stronghold that's overwhelmingly Latino.

But that’s what C. Antonio Delgado is attempting to do as he runs against U.S. Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, a Democrat who has held political office for nearly 30 years, in the 40th Congressional District race.

“All my life has been [made up of] challenges,” says the 33-year-old immigration attorney. “When I started my law practice, absolutely no one believed in me, except my mother.”

He faces an uphill battle to claim victory on Nov. 3. Delgado, whose family immigrated from El Salvador when he was seven, is facing an incumbent who won her last election with more than 77% of the vote.

The daughter of former Congressman Ed Roybal has amassed about $690,000 in campaign contributions and secured the endorsement of presidential candidate Joe Biden. Delgado, in contrast, has raised only about $62,000, nearly half of which was a loan from the candidate himself, according to federal contribution reports.

Democrats have a solid edge in the 40th District and the race is not considered competitive, according to Ballotpedia.

Roybal-Allard's district was redrawn after the 2010 census to encompass all of East LA as well as several Southeast LA cities and parts of South LA. The district has the largest share of Latinos and the more young people than any other congressional district in California. Republicans accounted for only about 10% of the district’s registered voters.

Delgado, who lives downtown and has several law offices around the Southwest -- none in the district -- said he saw an opportunity when he found out there was no Republican challenger in the 40th district. He entered the March primary at the very last minute in December.

“I have never had any desire to be in politics,” he said in an interview last week. “I’ve worked hard all my life being an immigrant and trying to build for my family. I decided to get in the race because we decided that even if we don’t care about politics, politics cares about us.”

In the nonpartisan primary Delgado claimed 13.7% of the votes compared to 50.7% for Roybal. He was a distant second to Roybal-Allard but came in ahead of the other Democratic, Green and Independent candidates.

A former Democrat who supports Trump, Delgado sees himself as an independent who says he is running against big money and is only accepting donations from individuals.

This is how he responded to questions about specific issues:

On immigration reform, Delgado says he believes in a merit-based system that provides a path to citizenship to those who “contribute to society,” including hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients.

On education, the father of a two-year-old boy says he favors a voucher system that would allow parents to send their children to the school of their choice. “The reason why I’m ahead in life is because I had a good education,” said Delgado, who went to public school in Santa Monica and graduated from Cal State LA before going to law school.

On the coronavirus crisis, Delgado said that while he was concerned about the rise in cases in East Los Angeles, he fears that Latinos working in the service industry are among the most harmed by shutdowns and favors reopening the economy while keeping “those vulnerable among us safe.”

Although his chances are slim, he remains optimistic about the race.

“I knock on doors and I get nine yeses for every one no,” he says. “That's telling me right now that people are ready for change. And to be honest, I don’t think there’s any other time in recent modern American history when people have been more receptive to ousting the establishment.”

See our list below of voting centers in East LA.

COVID RESOURCES/UPDATE

Spike in cases tied to sports celebrations

Los Angeles County reached the grim threshold of 7,000 COVID-19 deaths and surpassed 300,000 cases on Monday. Health authorities suggested that a dramatic uptick in average daily cases over the past month is likely due in part to gatherings of sports fans – like the one last month after the Lakers NBA championship win and the one Tuesday night after the Dodgers' World Series win.

Over the weekend, the number of confirmed cases in East Los Angeles surpassed the 7,000 mark, and the weekly average of new daily cases dramatically jumped to 33 from 25 the week before.

Here are the latest East LA numbers:

Forty-three new cases were reported on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 7068 cases have been reported in the community.

In the last seven days, 2 new deaths were reported. Total number of deaths is now 113.

NOTITAS/NEWS BRIEFS

Photographer Aurelio José Barrera dies

Veteran photographer and East LA resident Aurelio José Barrera, who became a contributor to The Eastsider after retiring from the Los Angeles Times, died from a fall on Oct. 20, his wife Lorena said. He was 60.

At the Times, Barrera was part of a reporting team that worked on a Pulitzer Prize winning series on Latinos in LA, for which he contributed a series of black and white photos showing life in East Los Angeles. Between shuttling his grandkids to school and delivering food to the homeless on a bike, Barrera contributed numerous photos to The Eastsider, including several that were featured in this column.

East LA house painted Dodger Blue

Anticipating a Dodgers win in the World Series, the graffiti artist known as Héctor “TETRIS” Arias and his WAI crew painted a vacant home at Rowan and Third with the team colors, in what LA Taco reports has become somewhat of an annual tradition.

The artists began their work on Sunday and images of the unfinished project, showing the face of pitcher Julio Urías in the front attic section, soon began surfacing on social media. The East LA house is the third that gets “Dodger’d out,” with previous art installations in 2017 in South Central and 2018 in West LA.

Puesta del Sol housing development officially opens

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Oct. 23 at Puesta del Sol, a 71-unit affordable housing development at the southeast corner of Whittier and Downey, across the street from Calvary cemetery, said CBS2. Last month we reported that the project was already fully occupied by patients referred by the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.

Día de los Muertos caravan to take off from East Los

A “safe, fun and family-friendly” Día de Los Muertos Caravan, from East LA to Boyle Heights, will be part of this year’s Day of the Dead commemoration by Self Help Graphics & Art. The caravan will start at 1 pm on Sunday, Nov. 1 and take off from the East LA Civic Center at 4801 E. Third Street. Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars and register here for free.

Where to vote in East LA

A total of four voting places will open by Friday in East Los Angeles, where anyone voting in Los Angeles County may drop off a ballot through Nov. 3, Election Tuesday. Here’s the list:

Belvedere Park, 4914 E. Cesar Chavez - Gymnasium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

East LA Rising Youth Club, 324 N McDonnell Ave - Gymnasium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

East Los Angeles Library, 4837 E 3rd St. - Meeting Room and Children’s Area/Lobby - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Eastmont Community Center, 701 Hoefner Ave - Room A, B, and C - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Go here for the locations of vote centers across the county. And here's where you can find ballot drop-off boxes.

CRIME/SAFETY

Pedestrian struck and killed on 710 Freeway

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Oct. 24 on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, The Eastsider reported. The California Highway Patrol said the accident occurred at 2:10 a.m. near Cesar Chavez Avenue. A witness told the CHP the pedestrian, who was not identified, was lying in lanes prior to being struck by the vehicle. It was unclear whether the driver stopped.

Missing man sought

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a 34-year-old Hispanic man who went missing from East Los Angeles in mid August, The Eastsider reported. Manuel Sandoval was last seen about noon on Aug. 13 near his home in the 600 block of Williamson Avenue, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. Anyone with information about Sandoval's whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

Man gets two years for brazen marijuana heist

An East LA man who pleaded guilty to helping an off-duty deputy sheriff stage a fake drug raid and steal more than half a ton of marijuana and $600,000 in cash was sentenced to two years behind bars, My News LA reported. Daniel Aguilera, 32, was among six defendants convicted of plotting with ex-LA County sheriff’s deputy Marc Antrim in the 2018 armed robbery of the downtown legal marijuana distribution company. A federal judge called it a “brazen, dangerous and thoroughly plotted offense.”

Puede leer una versión en español de este boletín aquí

