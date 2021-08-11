cesar chavez indiana

East Los Angeles --The LA County Board of Supervisors approved a $15,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to gunmen in the killing of an 18-year-old man apparently shot at random last month.

Supervisor Hilda Solis recommended the reward in the July 5 shooting death of 18-year-old Diego Ortega-Reza in East Los Angeles. Ortega-Reza was with two friends in a car around 12:45 a.m., all on their way home from a Fourth of July party, according to Solis.

The car was being driven westbound on Cesar Chavez Avenue near Indiana Street in East Los Angeles when someone fired several shots into the rear of the vehicle. One of the shots struck Ortega-Reza in the head.

Investigators said it was unclear whether the shooter was in a vehicle or on foot. Solis said there was no indication the victims did anything to provoke the attack.

Ortega-Reza was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead five days later, according to coroner's records.

