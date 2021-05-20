5 Freeway and Downey Road

Google Maps

East Los Angeles --  One person was killed his morning in a roll over crash on the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway, and three lanes of the freeway were blocked.

The crash was reported at 12:50 a.m. just north of Downey Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details of what led up to the crash were not available.

The Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lanes of the freeway were closed until further notice. Traffic was getting around the crash in the Nos. 4 and 5 lanes, the CHP said.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments