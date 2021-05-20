East Los Angeles -- One person was killed his morning in a roll over crash on the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway, and three lanes of the freeway were blocked.
The crash was reported at 12:50 a.m. just north of Downey Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Details of what led up to the crash were not available.
The Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lanes of the freeway were closed until further notice. Traffic was getting around the crash in the Nos. 4 and 5 lanes, the CHP said.
