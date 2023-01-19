Hello!
Hello all! Nearly two years after we put the East L.A. Weekly newsletter on hold, we are once again up and running with the help of the Google News Equity Fund.
I’m Monica Rodriguez, and I’ll be doing my best to provide you with informative articles that offer a glimpse of what is going on in East L.A. Expect us to land in your inbox on Thursday mornings.
Let’s begin!
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
📷 East LA Scene
One of the many stained glass windows of the Calvary Mausoleum in East Los Angeles. It's at the center of the historic Calvary Cemetery.
📢 News
Man found dead on Arizona Avenue
A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Deputies dispatched to the scene located a man, approximately 30 to 35 years old, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. He was declared dead at the scene. The Eastsider
Ruben Salazar Park is getting a makeover
The county’s Department of Parks and Recreation has secured more than $11 million in funds and will come up with a plan to renovate Ruben Salazar Park.
The Board of Supervisors last week approved the project, which will be completed with a combination of state and regional grants and other sources of funds, said Mark Glassock, a manager with the parks and recreation department.
What makes this park so special? Who is Ruben Salazar?
The park, which was previously named Laguna Park, was renamed in honor of journalist Ruben Salazar shortly after he was killed following the National Chicano Moratorium March in August 1970, according to the Los Angeles Conservancy. The peaceful march ended at the park in a deadly melee after sheriff deputies shut down the event.
The renovation plans include:
- Building a new plaza with a community stage next to the Paul Botello mural
- Creating a courtyard for shade and programs, and replacing the playground equipment
- Adding a splash pad and renovating the fitness equipment area
- Adding water-saving landscaping
- Installing permeable pavement in the parking lots
- Renovating restrooms, walkways, and lighting
In addition, they're budgeting for public art that honors the National Chicano Moratorium march.
Glassock said the vision for the park was developed with input from residents about “what features needed to be added and what features needed to be changed.”
The project will be completed in two phases so that residents can continue using the park. Construction is set to begin in late 2024 and take two years to complete.
🗒️ Notebook
In the mood for crispy tacos?
The two businesses - both located on Olympic Boulevard - caught the eye and taste buds of L.A. Taco with vastly different culinary creations. Mariscos Jalisco made the list with their taco dorado de camaron or crispy shrimp taco. For Tacos y Birria La Unica it was the chivo taco dorado, or crispy goat taco, that earned them a spot on the top 13 list.
🗓️ Things To Do
Saturday, Jan. 21
Shop for fresh produce and other food products along with locally produced crafts all while listening to local performers at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Get a feel for opera, its composers and history during a sing-along recital with artists from L.A. Opera Connects at the East Los Angeles Library. Learn about opera, musical theater and popular music.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Enjoy a presentation of shadow puppets and folktales then make a puppet of your own with author and illustrator Sunny Seki at the City Terrace Library.
Monday, Jan. 30
Getting vaccinated in your neighborhood just became a little easier. Visit the Anthony Quinn Library and get vaccinated. for the flu and COVID-19. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcomed.
👋 Until Next Thursday
That's all for now. I'll be out and about looking for stories about East LA to share with you. Have a pleasant Friday Eve - better known as Thursday - and an even better weekend.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
