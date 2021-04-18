East Los Angeles - A man was fatally wounded in a Whittier Boulevard shooting on Saturday night.

The shooting was reported at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of Whittier Boulevard, according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Information Bureau.

Deputies responding to a "gunshot victim call" arrived to discover the victim inside a business suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper body, the department said.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.

