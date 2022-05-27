East Los Angeles -- A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shootout earlier this week involving CHP officers and sheriff's transit deputies that left another suspect wounded, authorities said today.
Neither suspect has been identified.
The shooting was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Third Street and Ford Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
"Investigators have learned a California Highway Patrol officer was driving a marked black and white patrol car northbound on Ford Boulevard at Third Street when two ... male suspects were walking through a crosswalk at the intersection," according to a sheriff's department statement released Friday.
"One of the males opened fire on the officer, striking his patrol car repeatedly," the statement said. "The officer sped away and requested assistance over his radio, indicating he was being shot at."
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies who were nearby responded and were involved in a shooting with the suspects, sheriff's officials said. Additional CHP officers also responded and were involved in a shooting.
One of the suspects was wounded and remains hospitalized, the sheriff's department reported. His name has not been released. No officers or deputies were injured in the shooting.
Sheriff's officials said a second suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon in Montebello.
"The man is believed to be the second man involved in the shooting who fled the scene. The suspect, whose name is not being released at this time, was taken into custody without incident. No other information is being released as the investigation remains active," according to the sheriff's department.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
A CHP officer came under fire this morning, prompting the officer and sheriff's deputies to return fire, wounding one person and prompting a search for a second suspect.
The shooting was reported shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Third Street and Ford Boulevard, when the California Highway Patrol officer was driving down the street and was fired upon by two men standing on the side of the road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The officer bailed out of his vehicle, returned fire and called for backup. LASD deputies who were in the area heard the gunshots and responded to the scene to assist.
"Once they got on scene, they also took gunfire and returned gunfire at two male suspects," LASD Lt. Patricia Thomas said. "One suspect was struck by gunfire, taken into custody and is currently at a local hospital, receiving medical treatment."
The condition of the wounded suspect was not immediately known. No CHP officers or LASD deputies were wounded in the shooting.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva -- who initially reported that the shooting occurred while the officer was conducting a traffic stop -- said the second man remained at large, and authorities were conducting an extensive search of the area.
A weapon was recovered at the scene where the first suspect was injured, and investigators were reviewing body camera footage and surveillance video from nearby business, according to the LASD. ABC7 video from the scene showed the rear window of a CHP cruiser shattered by apparent gunfire.
Some on-ramps and off-ramps to and from the nearby Long Beach (710) Freeway were closed while the investigation was conducted, the CHP said. Metro L (Gold) Line train service was interrupted between the Indiana and East LA Civic Center stations, according to Metro. Buses were brought in to shuttle riders between those stations.
Anyone with information on the incident was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
Suspect at Large After Firing Shots at Officer Near King Taco # 2 @CitizenAppS Ford Blvd & E 3rd St 9:12:18 AM PDT
SIGALERT UPDATE IN EAST LOS ANGELES: NB I-710 TO 3RD STREET OFF-RAMP WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY.— CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) May 24, 2022
L LINE (GOLD): Disruption in East L.A. due to police activity near Maravilla Station. Follow announcements.— LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) May 24, 2022
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.