East Los Angeles -- An L.A. County Sheriff's SUV slammed into a traffic-light pole this morning, heavily damaging the vehicle and injuring two deputies.
The crash was reported about 10 a.m. near Third Street and Mednik Avenue, according to the sheriff's department.
The circumstances of the crash were unclear, but video from the scene showed that the SUV slammed head-on into a pole on the corner, causing extensive front-end damage to the vehicle.
KNX Newsradio reported from the scene that two deputies in the SUV were responding to a call when the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the crash.
According to the station, one of the deputies suffered head injuries, and the other suffered a possible broken leg.
JUST IN: A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy slammed into a pole in East L.A. while possibly responding to a pursuit. https://t.co/HVpA4l279x pic.twitter.com/jPHHvKDtqm— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 10, 2021
