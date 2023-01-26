Happy Thursday!
📷 East LA Scene
Ducks take a dip on a cool, but sunny day at Belvedere Park.
📢 News
Lighting up county park pools
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved $8.78 million for lighting system improvements to 19 county park pools – including three in East L.A.
Supervisors approved spending about $500,000 each on the pools at City Terrace Park and Ruben F. Salazar Park for lighting improvements and $200,000 for the Eugene A. Obregon Park pool.
County leaders plan to extend the summer swim season from 10 weeks to about five months, according to a county staff report. Plans call for opening swimming pools from the Memorial Day weekend through October 31.
The goal is to upgrade pool lighting before pools open.
COVID tenant protections extended
Residential tenants living in East L.A. have two more months of protections from evictions if they’ve experienced financial hardships due to COVID-19.
The Supervisors extended eviction protections for renters days before they were set to expire at the end of the month.
The extension applies to residential tenants, including those in mobile homes, living in unincorporated L.A. County who used the County’s tenant protections through Jan. 31, 2023.
Under the county’s protections, landlords are prevented from evicting tenants under certain circumstances including if the tenants’ income falls below a specific threshold. Tenants must still pay rent if they are able to or work out payment plans with landlords.
In addition, the Supervisors approved the creation of a $45 million “relief fund” designed to assist small landlords who in certain cases haven’t been able to collect rent from tenants. At the recent Supervisors meeting some landlords were critical saying they’ve encountered tenants who are using the county’s protections to stop paying rent all together.
-- From City News Service
🗒️ Notebook
Sheriff Luna's ELA connection
L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna has been in the spotlight the last few days fielding questions about the Lunar New Year massacre in Monterey Park. What you may not know is that Luna is an East L.A. native, who grew up in a one-bedroom apartment and attended local schools, including Rowan Avenue Elementary, before his family moved out while he was in the 4th grade.
In an interview with Spectrum 1 last year, Luna talked about living in a community patrolled by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and the impact that had on how he viewed law enforcement.
Luna recalled an encounter his father had with a deputy.
“I remember a Sheriff’s deputy stopping my father and not treating him well,” Luna said. “Those kinds of things stick with you, but at the same time, I always had an admiration, a level of respect, for that uniform.”
Luna spoke briefly to Eastsider publisher Jesús Sanchez at a media mixer on Monday night where he indicated he's open to providing more timely information and updates on crime in East L.A.
Retired City Terrace Elementary teacher dies
Former East LA school teacher Benjamin Carrera Aguilar died at the age of 85 December 25 in La Verne, according to an obituary posted on the Forest Lawn website.
Aguilar was born in Calexico and grew up in City Terrace, wrote Albert Juarez-Lujan, his nephew. Aguilar served in the military and some time after his return attended East Los Angeles College and Cal State L.A. in preparation to become a teacher.
He went on to become a bilingual elementary school teacher and taught at City Terrace Elementary.
🗓️ Things To Do
Saturday, Jan. 25
Shop for fresh produce and other food products along with locally produced crafts all while listening to local performers at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Monday, Jan. 30
Need a COVID or flu vaccine? There’s still time to get vaccinated at the Anthony Quinn Library. Appointments are recommended, but a limited number of walk-in opportunities are available.
Monday, Feb 6
Get the jab. Flu and COVID vaccines will be administered at the East Los Angeles Library. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Explore the world through dance with Teresa Smith who will present her interactive program at the East Los Angeles Library. Learn about different types of dance including ballet and Charleston.
