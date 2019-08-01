East Los Angeles -- An L.A. County off-duty sheriff's deputy who allegedly attacked his 73-year-old mother at the family's home and resisted arrest when another deputy responded to the scene was charged with a trio of felonies.

Antonio Ramirez, 45, pleaded not guilty to one count each of elder abuse, resisting an executive officer and carrying a dirk or dagger, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Ramirez was off duty on Monday when he allegedly attacked his mother, who fell to the ground and suffered "visible injuries."

He was allegedly carrying a dagger when another deputy responded to the scene, and he "forcibly" resisted arrest, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $75,000. Ramirez faces up to five years and four months in prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.