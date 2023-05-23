map of 3800 e third street

East Los Angeles -- Authorities today sought the public's help in the investigation into a possible kidnapping of a woman while she was trying to get on a bus.

The woman was confronted by a man about 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of East Third Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Flyer of kidnapping suspect and victim

