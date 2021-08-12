4100 block whittier

East Los Angeles - A man was shot to death on Wednesday at what authorities say is an illegal marijuana dispensary. It's the sixth homicide within the last six weeks in East LA.

The shooting was reported at about 5:55 p.m. in the 4100 block of Whittier Boulevard, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The man, who was shot in the upper torso, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released pending notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

The other recent fatal shootings:

 Thursday, Aug. 5: A man was found shot to death in the 4300 block of Floral Drive.

 Sunday, Aug. 1: 33-year-old Jimmie Mercadel was shot and killed  in the 1200 block of South McDonnell Avenue.

 Friday, July 16:  A man in his 40s was fatally shot in the 900 block of South Bonnie Beach Place.

 Sunday July 11:  A man was killed in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard.

 Monday July 5: 18-year-old Diego Ortega-Reza was shot while on his way home from a Fourth of July party. He was declared dead five days later. A reward has been issued in this case

