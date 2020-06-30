East Los Angeles -- Coroner's officials today identified a 32-year-old man who was shot to death early Monday morning.

Authorities were responding to a reported two-vehicle collision with possible injuries at Union Pacific and South Vancouver avenues at about 2 a.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

But when Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the scene they found the victim - later identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Eddgar Perez of East Los Angeles - dead from a gunshot wound, Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman said.

It was not immediately clear if a collision prompted the shooting or was the result of the shooting.

No suspect information was released.