East Los Angeles -- Two L.A. County sheriff's deputies came under fire today but were not injured, and authorities were seeking the suspect or suspects involved.
The shots were fired at the deputies about 10:20 a.m. near Saybrook Avenue and Allston Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.
The deputies returned fire, but it was unclear if any suspect was injured.
A perimeter was established and a neighborhood put on lockdown, KTLA5 reported.
