saybrook and allston map

Google Maps

East Los Angeles -- Two L.A. County sheriff's deputies came under fire today but were not injured, and authorities were seeking the suspect or suspects involved.

The shots were fired at the deputies about 10:20 a.m. near Saybrook Avenue and Allston Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

The deputies returned fire, but it was unclear if any suspect was injured.

A perimeter was established and a neighborhood put on lockdown, KTLA5 reported.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments