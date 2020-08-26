Welcome to East LA Weekly

In this issue, it's hard to find historic markers of a key moment in East L.A history. A 17-year-old died in a crash involving a VW Beetle and a bus. And there's still time to enroll at East LA College. Puede leer una versión en español de este boletín aquí.

Activists struggle to keep the Chicano Moratorium from fading into history

Jorge H. Rodríguez tears up when he recalls the events of August 29, 1970. At 17, he had joined the thousands who marched through the streets of East Los Angeles to protest the Vietnam War, and was listening to leader Rosalío Muñoz speak at the Chicano Moratorium rally at Laguna Park.

“Rosalío had just ended his speech about the significance of the march and our struggle against the War,” he recalls. “We never were able to finish the rally because the [Sheriff's deputies] started hitting and beating people. They came into the park shooting tear gas and hitting people. And, you know, at first the people were stunned.”

The Chicano Moratorium march in East Los Angeles was a seminal moment in the growing Chicano Movement for civil rights. As Los Angeles prepares to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Moratorium on Saturday, activists worry that the historic event, and the Chicano Movement, is unknown to younger generations.

“A lot of the youth have not learned about the Chicano Moratorium,” says high school teacher Lupe Carrasco Cardona, who co-chairs the 50th Chicano Moratorium commemoration committee with Rodríguez, and has pushed for more ethnic studies courses in local classrooms. “They're not learning about it. They're very disconnected.”

The three-mile march to the park and the following rally had been peaceful until Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of looting at a liquor store. Protesters clashed with deputies in riot gear, several buildings on Whittier Boulevard burned and more than 150 people were arrested.

Deputies killed three people, including journalist Rubén Salazar, who was taking a break from covering the event at the Silver Dollar bar. According to news reports, deputies fired several tear gas projectiles into the bar, One of them hit Salazar in the head, killing him as he sat at the bar.

Rodríguez and Cardona agreed there is a lack of monuments or place markings to commemorate those events. Laguna Park was renamed in memory of Salazar, and plaques were dedicated in his honor. But there’s not much to mark the significant sites of the Moratorium.

That may change if the Los Angeles Conservancy succeeds in having three sites associated with the Moratorium listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The nonprofit has nominated the former Boyle Heights headquarters of the Brown Berets youth organization and the routes of two Moratorium marches, one in December of 1969 and the larger one, in August of 1970.

According to Rosalind Sagara, neighborhood outreach coordinator for the Conservancy, preserving those sites is a way to recognize the community's achievements. “Those achievements today can serve as a source of inspiration and provide a sense of being part of this larger history, and also a sense of belonging,” she says.

The nominations were reviewed and approved this month by California’s Historical Resources Commission and are now pending approval from the National Park Service, which oversees the register.

Rodríguez, 67, says this week’s commemoration serves as a reminder to activists that many of the issues from 50 years ago still remain.

“In 1970, the world was in a rage against the war and other issues, and it's the same today, unfortunately,” he says, pointing to recent police killings of black and brown men and women, and how systemic racism and disenfranchisement have made poor people of color the biggest targets of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We're in a historical point to raise our voice against that,” he says.

Live and virtual events mark the 50th anniversary

The 50th Chicano Moratorium Anniversary commemoration committee has organized two events on Saturday to mark the landmark date. An 8-mile caravan will travel from Pico Rivera to Salazar Park via Whittier Boulevard. Meanwhile, a portion of the historic march will take off from Atlantic Park south to Whittier and then on to Salazar Park. Look for details on the groups' Facebook page.

The committee is holding a series of webinars every evening this week at 5 pm, on various topics related to the Moratorium.

Other virtual events this week:

On Thursday, Aug. 27, a zoom webinar titled “Ethnic Studies, Anti-Mexicanism & The Chicano Moratorium ” will be led from 6pm to 7:30pm by university professors Irene Vásquez, Juan Gómez-Quiñones and Álvaro Huerta. Register here.

” will be led from 6pm to 7:30pm by university professors Irene Vásquez, Juan Gómez-Quiñones and Álvaro Huerta. Register here. On Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 pm, members of the Latino Theater Company will offer a staged reading of the play “August 29,” about a university professor researching the death of Rubén Salazar. The new version of a play originally produced in 1990 can be seen here.

about a university professor researching the death of Rubén Salazar. The new version of a play originally produced in 1990 can be seen here. On Saturday, Aug. 29, a virtual screening of the award-winning documentary “Ruben Salazar: Man in the Middle” at 5 pm will be followed at 6 pm by a live Q&A of leading Latino journalists, artists and present day activists. Go here to register.

East LA Scene

COVID RESOURCES/UPDATES

Health authorities optimistic about downward trend

This week, County health authorities painted a positive picture of a decline in coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations. But they warned that past complacency and deviations from health orders led to upward spikes that could be repeated.

Here are the latest numbers for East LA:

11 new cases were reported on Tuesday

As of Tuesday, a total of 5,594 cases have been reported in the community

In the last seven days, 5 new deaths were reported. Total number of deaths is now 87

NOTITAS/NEWS BRIEFS

More on Salazar and the Moratorium

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Times published a series of articles about Salazar and the Moratorium that covered subjects ranging from women’s participation in the movement and how the moratorium helped shape Chicano Art, to a Times’ journalist's quest to uncover the facts surrounding Salazar’s death. They can all be found here.

More reading material on these subjects can be found on a Chicano Moratorium dedicated page by LA County Library and on an online exhibition put together by the University of California, San Diego.

Luz del Mundo leader bound for trial

A Los Angeles Superior Judge found enough evidence to hold a trial against Naasón Joaquin Garcia and two co-defendants, Alondra Ocampo and Susana Oaxaca, on 36 counts of rape, child pornography, sex trafficking and extortion, the L.A. Times said. All three have pleaded not guilty. Many of the crimes allegedly involved minors who worshiped at the church's East LA branch and took place at Garcia’s home near the church.

Enrollment still open at ELAC

Students wishing to enroll in classes at the East Los Angeles College in neighboring Monterey Park can do so through Aug. 31, when the fall semester starts. The college offers guaranteed admission. Qualifying first-time, full-time students can receive two years of free tuition, plus a free Chromebook, as part of the Los Angeles Community College District’s College Promise program. New students can go here for information while existing LACCD students can enroll here.

CRIME/SAFETY

Seventeen-year old dies in crash

An online fundraiser organized for the 17-year-old victim who died in a collision between a Volkswagen Beetle and a Metro bus is about $2,500 short of a $20,000 goal. Family members identified the girl as Estephany Ocampo Madrigal, who was a passenger in the yellow VW when it crashed at Whittier Boulevard and Downey Road.

The CHP said it appeared that a 17-year-old boy driving the Volkswagen ran a red light and collided with the bus and later with a traffic pole. The teen was originally arrested for DUI but released to the custody of his parents while the investigation continues.

Puede leer una versión en español de este boletín aquí

