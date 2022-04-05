Hoping to cut down on single-use plastics, the Board of Supervisors today moved to require restaurants and food facilities in East Los Angeles and other unincorporated areas to provide recyclable or compostable containers, cups, dishes and cutlery.

The board advanced the proposed ordinance without discussion on a preliminary 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger dissenting. The ordinance still must return to the board for a final vote, but an exact date for that vote was not immediately set.

The main points of the ordinance include:

• Prohibiting retail stores from selling "expanded polystyrene," or Styrofoam, products such as coolers, packing materials, cups, plates and pool toys, unless they are encased in a "durable material."

• Requiring full-service restaurants with sit-down service provide customers with reusable "multi-service" utensils and plates.

• If given final approval by the board, the ordinance would take effect on May 1, 2023, for all food facilities operating in a permanent location, and for all retail stores. It would take effect for food trucks on Nov. 1, 2023, and on May 1, 2024 for farmers' markets, catering companies and temporary food facilities.

• Violators would be fined up to $100 per day, to a maximum of $1,000 per year.

The ordinance was backed by various environmental groups, who cited the impact of plastics on waste streams locally and globally, and on people's health in general.

CJ O'Brien with the environmental group Oceana told the board that billions of pounds of plastic waste enter the marine environment each year, and the amount is projected to triple by 2040.

"Plastic has now been found in our water, food, air and our bodies, and scientists are still (learning) how this may be affecting human health," she said.

But the ordinance was met with opposition from business groups. A representative of the Valley Industry and Commerce Association told the board there was no evidence the ordinance will actually reduce waste, but it will definitively increase costs. According to VICA, the cost of purchasing 100 compostable forks would pay for 1,000 plastic ones.

Acknowledging that the ordinance will require extensive changes in business operations, the board also approved a motion by Supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis calling for the county to begin a year-long outreach and education campaign leading up to the implementation of the law.

"We want to make sure they're not overburdened and have what they need to comply with this," Hahn said.

Barger said she opposed the ordinance primarily because it did not offer an exemption to hospital cafeterias and snack bars -- noting that food trucks were given an extra six months to adhere to the law. She also said she was concerned about whether the supply of compostable/recyclable materials would be able to keep up with demand created by the ordinance, and whether there will be sufficient composting companies willing to handle the increased volume of food-service materials.