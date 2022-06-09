East Los Angeles -- The history of East LA is written in its cemeteries and its restaurants. Depending on how you drive to Sofreh on 3rd Street, you may pass a Serbian Cemetery, a Chinese Cemetery, the Russian Molokan Cemetery, the Odd Fellows Cemetery, and numerous Jewish cemeteries.
Depending on your route, you may go past King Taco and Lupe’s Burritos, Las Brasas Peruvian and La Carreta Mexican/Cuban, Chili & Lemon Thai and Meme’s Texas BBQ Smokehouse. There’s a perception that East LA is only a Latino neighborhood. But like so much of Los Angeles, it’s a multi-cultural tapestry. When the many groups that make up Los Angeles arrived, they brought their lunch with them. And their dinner too. And they’re happy to share their best bites with the rest of us.
The name Sofreh comes from the term used for a much-loved Persian fabric, trundled out to add a festive note to feasts and celebrations. It’s come over time to refer to “a gathering, a sharing, a place for family and friends to come together.” And hungry strangers as well, who show up at Sofreh for a feast of kabobs, wraps, salads and chops. Wonderful soul-satisfying food consumed in the shadow of the Gold Line that runs down the middle of 3rd Street. It’s a bit like eating adjacent to the Disneyland trolley, but more modern.
Sofreh is a restaurant that isn’t a restaurant. There are a few tables in front and more tables on a patio off to one side. But you place your order at a window, get a number – and try to be patient as the aroma of kabobs cooking over a grill waft through the space. It may be an outdoor restaurant. The smell of meat sizzling is a powerful one. Expect to tear into the skewers as soon as they arrive. Waiting for a meal at Sofreh can drive you half-mad with hunger.
The menu, posted over the window, is familiar and comforting – 16 kabob combinations, served with basmati rice, a small salad, grilled tomato and a grilled jalapeno. There are five further entrée plates of shawarma, gyros and falafel. There are six substantial salads and eight gutbuster pita wraps. There are appetizers of hummus, baba ghanoush, dolmas and tzatziki. The menu calls them appetizers; I call them lunch and a substantial one at that.
The plates groan with abundance, barely able to hold all the chicken and beef and lamb, the slabs of pita bread and the french fries. The meat is ground as well into lule kabobs, wonderfully spiced, saving those with dental issues from having to do a lot of chewing. I like them both ways.
And I like to sit in the back, under the overhang of greenery, with a hint of the Gold Line going by outside. Sofreh is both a Persian experience and an LA one.
Sofreh Rating: ⭐⭐⭐
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ BEYOND SUBLIME
- ⭐⭐⭐ WORTH EVERY PENNY
- ⭐⭐A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD DESTINATION
- ⭐ MIGHT AS WELL STAY HOME
- 4701 E. 3rd St., East L.A.
- 323-526-8256.
- Lunch and dinner only
- Wednesday through Monday.
- No reservations. Inexpensive.
If you know of a standout but overlooked neighborhood restaurant, please submit the details here.
