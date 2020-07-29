Welcome to East LA Weekly

This week, we learn of the residents behind a fight against an unwanted county project. We reminisce about the times when summer meant barrio baseball. And the Sheriff seeks to dispels Banditos 'myth.'





Median improvement project faces some opposition

Some streets in East LA are getting a big makeover, with new walking paths, plants and fitness spots. But some in the neighborhood, known for its charming Spanish-style homes and apartments, are not completely happy about the changes.

Construction began this month on a $36 million project to redesign the wide medians along Northside and Southside drives in the southeastern corner of East LA, ensuring they will divert urban stormwater into wells and keep pollutants from being discharged into the L.A. River.

The water quality and beautification project will boost the underground water supply and green up the medians, where new paths will wind through a landscape of drought-tolerant plants.

So, what’s not to like?

“We don’t oppose the stormwater capture,” says Sergio Vera, a homeowner on Northside Dr. since 2016. “What we do oppose are the picnic tables, benches and exercise equipment.”

Some residents fear the benches and picnic tables will lure homeless people to set up camp across the street from their homes. The medians have historically attracted illegal activity, including drug dealing and drinking, they said.

Sal Valdez, 65, who’s lived more than half of his life on Northside, welcomes the jogging paths and exercise equipment. But other features might attract trouble, he said.

“In the past we had some problems with people basically living there. That created a number of problems," Valdez said. “That’s why we asked for no benches or tables.”

The medians and traffic islands -- some nearly three acres in size -- along Northside and Southside were part of the marketing of the oval-shaped Montebello Park Tract, which was built in the 1926. The streets form large concentric ovals that are bisected by what is now Olympic Boulevard. But the once-green medians have not been maintained, due to water saving measures.

Valdez and Vera said residents expressed their opposition to the benches and exercise equipment during a number of public meetings.

In a statement, an official with the county’s Department of Public Works said the recreational amenities were added in response to community outreach dating back to 2015.

“During the planning and design phases, the project incorporated community feedback to modify specific features of the recreational amenities and added lighting within medians to increase visibility," said Anthony Nyivih, Deputy Director of LA County Public Works for Construction Management.

Vera and Valdez say that at the last public meeting for the project – held virtually in June – a Public Works project manager assured them that if any issues arose after the benches and tables were installed, the county would look into them. But the official stopped short of saying they could be removed.

“Public Works will continue to assess the effectiveness of the project upon its completion,” said the department’s Nyivih.

The project is slated to be completed in fall 2021.

Valdez said the fight against the benches and tables has caused neighbors to work together on other local matters.

“Our community here is getting together as a watchdog,” he said, “not just over the medians but on other issues."

East LA Scene

COVID RESOURCES/UPDATES

Coronavirus cases pass 4,000 mark

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in East L.A. spiked again on Tuesday, with health authorities saying a backlog in testing results from the state has begun to clear.

The numbers for East LA:

76 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 4,282 cases have been reported in the community.

No new deaths have been reported in the last seven days. Total number of deaths is still 69.

NOTITAS/NEWS BRIEFS

Caravan will commemorate 50th anniversary of Chicano Moratorium

A caravan through Pico Rivera, Montebello and East Los Angeles will officially mark the 50th anniversary of the landmark, anti-Vietnam war protest of August 29, 1970 – better known as the Chicano Moratorium.

“Our original plans were to do the historic march and end with a really large rally at Salazar Park,” said Guadalupe Carrasco Cardona, co-chair of the 50th Chicano Moratorium Anniversary Commemoration committee.

“Obviously the pandemic puts elders at risk, puts us at risk, so we thought it would be much more responsible to do a caravan where people could commemorate the 50 years but at the same time be safe.”

On Saturday, August 29, cars will line up at 9 am on Gregg Blvd in Pico Rivera and begin an eight-mile westbound route on Whittier Boulevard to Salazar Park, near Indiana Street. Directions for the caravan can be found here.

A march is still being planned by a different group. It will take off from Atlantic Park and meet up with the caravan at Salazar Park at about 11:45 am. Strict safe distancing and mask wearing will be enforced, said organizers, who intend to provide disposable masks to those who show up without them.

Barrio League was good for East LA

Before being a Dodgers Town, East LA was a Chorizero Town.

The Carmelita Chorizeros, the Eastside Beer and the Ornelas Food Market were among the amateur baseball teams that played in the so-called Eastside “barrio league” just after World War II and before the Brooklyn MLB team moved West in 1958.

The East LA teams were featured in a recent Los Angeles Times article. Conrad Munatones, who played catcher for the league before eventually signing with the Dodgers, was among the players interviewed.

“We were given the opportunity to perform in front of good-sized crowds that loved baseball and didn’t have the money to buy tickets for the [minor league] Angels or the Hollywood Stars,” he said.

CRIME/SAFETY

No deputy gangs, says Sheriff

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says a county-commissioned study on the Banditos and other so-called deputy cliques will dispel myths about criminal activity within his department.

The study aims “to help the County learn more about how these subgroups are formed, why they exist, and what actions might be taken if it is determined that these groups have a meaningful impact on the LASD’s mission,” reads a statement by the RAND Corporation, which is conducting the study.

At an online forum this month, Villanueva said that following his election in 2018, he took decisive action against the Banditos, including replacing the captain at the East Los Angeles station and instituting a policy that prohibits participation in any group that promotes misconduct.

But, he added, the mere fact that a deputy has a tattoo does not necessarily make him or her a gang member.

Once the RAND study is completed, he said, “we’re going to put an end to this whole notion of a deputy gang.”

