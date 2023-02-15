East Los Angeles -- A barricade involving law enforcement personnel and a potentially armed suspect was in progress today at a residence following reports of a possible shooting.
The standoff began about 8:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Brannick Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
It was unclear if anyone was injured. Paramedics were sent to the scene as a precaution at the request of law enforcement, according to the fire department.
According to the sheriff's department, deputies were sent to the residence on a burglary call and heard possible gunshots from inside the building and requested a SWAT team.
Some evacuations were ordered, and a standoff ensued involving the possibly armed suspect, who was believed to be alone inside the location, the sheriff's department reported. The standoff was continuing late Wednesday morning.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.