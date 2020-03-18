The L.A.County Library, which has closed branches in East Los Angeles and more than 80 other locations due to the coronavirus pandemic, is offering the public a temporary digital library card, valid for 90 days.

County residents who do not already have a library card can sign up for a temporary digital card by visiting LACountyLibrary.org/library-cards. After signing up, customers will receive an email with a library card and PIN number within one business day, library officials said.

The digital card provides users access to all of the Library's digital offerings, including eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, TV, homework help and online classes, such as:

OverDrive and Libby: Place holds on and borrow up to 15 eBooks and audiobooks. No need to worry about returns -- eBooks automatically expire at the end of the lending period.

Kanopy: Stream independent, international, classic and documentary films, with 10 play credits per month. Enjoy temporary unlimited access (through mid-April) to Kanopy for Kids with educational content like "Sesame Street" and "Arthur."

Hoopla: Borrow up to eight eBooks, audiobooks, movies or TV shows per month.

RB Digital: Download magazines, including US Weekly, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Wired, Newsweek and Rolling Stone.

com: View instructional videos in a wide range of topics, including business, technology and design.

Mango Languages: Learn more than 20 languages with free, self-paced classes, plus ESL courses in Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic and more.

Brainfuse: Get online tutors daily from noon to 10 p.m. for kindergarten to college students and adult learners.

The temporary card enables checkouts of and access to digital materials only; customers will not be able to borrow physical materials or place them on hold.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, all of LA County Library's locations are currently closed to the public through March 31, but that date is likely to be extended.

Due dates for borrowed materials have been automatically extended, no late fines will be assessed, and customers can return materials when the branches reopen.