East Los Angeles - A man who was shot this afternoon on Whittier Boulevard was pronounced dead at a hospital. It's the seventh homicide in less than two months in East LA.

The shooting happened around 4:25 p.m. in the 4900 block of Whittier Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooter remains at large, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez. No suspect description was available.

A motive was unknown.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call the LASD's homicide unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.

The other recent fatal shootings:

• Wednesday, Aug. 11: A man was shot to death in what authorities say is an illegal marijuana dispensary.

• Thursday, Aug. 5: A man was found shot to death in the 4300 block of Floral Drive.

• Sunday, Aug. 1: 33-year-old Jimmie Mercadel was shot and killed in the 1200 block of South McDonnell Avenue.

• Friday, July 16: A man in his 40s was fatally shot in the 900 block of South Bonnie Beach Place.

• Sunday July 11: A man was killed in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard.

• Sunday, July 5: 18-year-old Diego Ortega-Reza was apparently shot at random driving home from a 4th of July party.