4900 whittier

Google Maps

East Los Angeles - A man who was shot this afternoon on Whittier Boulevard was pronounced dead at a  hospital.  It's the seventh homicide in less than two months in East LA.

The shooting happened around 4:25 p.m. in the 4900 block of Whittier Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooter remains at large, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez. No suspect description was available.

A motive was unknown.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call the LASD's homicide unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

The other recent fatal shootings:

 Wednesday, Aug. 11: A man was shot to death in what authorities say is an illegal marijuana dispensary.

 Thursday, Aug. 5: A man was found shot to death in the 4300 block of Floral Drive.

Sunday, Aug. 1: 33-year-old Jimmie Mercadel was shot and killed  in the 1200 block of South McDonnell Avenue.

 Friday, July 16:  A man in his 40s was fatally shot in the 900 block of South Bonnie Beach Place.

 Sunday July 11:  A man was killed in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard.

 Sunday, July 5: 18-year-old Diego Ortega-Reza was apparently shot at random driving home from  a 4th of July party.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments