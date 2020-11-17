East Los Angeles -- A pursuit suspect was arrested Monday evening after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from Riverside County to East Los Angeles, where he ran from his pickup truck and into a neighborhood.

The suspect was taken into custody about 10:45 p.m. by California Highway Patrol officers in the area of Floral Drive and Eastern Avenue, where he had run out of the white truck and toward a home about 90 minutes earlier.

The chase began at 8:32 p.m. on the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway, east of Maple Street in the Corona area, according to the CHP, which reported that the suspect, had been speeding.

The suspect drove to Orange County, and by 8:45 p.m., was driving at high speeds and blowing through red lights in the Anaheim, Fullerton and Brea areas.

About 8:50 p.m., the suspect pulled into a gas station in the area of Imperial Highway and State College Boulevard, ran inside the convenience store, then appeared to pump gas before leaving. He then briefly drove on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway, then got off at Yorba Linda Boulevard.

The suspect drove up to 100 mph on streets in Fullerton and Buena Park, even weaving through traffic, driving on the wrong side of the street and blowing through a construction zone in the area of Beach and Artesia boulevards.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the suspect drove into Los Angeles County on the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway, then transitioned onto the Long Beach (710) Freeway, before getting off at East Cesar Chavez Avenue in East Los Angeles.