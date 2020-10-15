1st and gage

The suspect surrendered on 1st Street near Gage Avenue.

East Los Angeles -- A driver led authorities on a chase through East Los Angeles and South Gate this morning before stopping and surrendering.

The suspect was in a white sedan and raced along streets in East L.A. at speeds of more than 60 mph, at times.

About 5:20 a.m., the suspect stopped the vehicle mid-block on First Street, near Gage Avenue, and surrendered to California Highway Patrol officers.

It was unclear when, where and why the pursuit began.

No injuries or accidents were immediately reported.

