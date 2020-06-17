East Los Angeles -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday night while sitting in a vehicle, and the shooter is on the loose this morning.
Deputies responded to a gunshot victim call in the 5800 block of Ferguson Drive, between Atlantic Boulevard and Garfield Avenue, about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The victim was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the department said.
The name of the victim was not disclosed.
A description of the shooter was not immediately available.
