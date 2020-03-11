East Los Angeles -- A man was killed in what authorities believe was a gang-related shooting early this morning, and the shooter remains on the loose.

Detectives responded to the 900 block of South Sunol Drive, just east of Downey Road, at 3 am, and found the victim on the sidewalk and suffering from what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim, a man is his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified but it is believed he lived nearby.

It appears the victim was riding a bicycle along the sidewalk when an unknown person shot him.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle information at this time. The murder weapon remains outstanding.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call LASD Homicide Bureau Investigators at 323-890-5500. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).