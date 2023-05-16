East Los Angeles -- A man was killed in an apparent gang-related shooting Monday night, authorities said.
Deputies were called at 11:15 p.m. to the 3900 block of Whittier Boulevard near Salazar Park where they found the victim, said Homicide Lt. Omar Camacho of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
"Investigators learned there was a second male victim at the location when the shooting occurred who was not struck by gunfire," a sheriff's department statement said. "The shooting is being investigated as gang-related. A firearm was recovered at the scene."
Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.
