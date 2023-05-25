Hello All!
It’s Friday eve and we’re headed into the Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer.
But, before we focus on cooking up some carne asada on the grill and making vacation plans, we should take a moment to remember the meaning behind the holiday. Memorial Day is the day we remember those who died in service to the country. Across the community groups and organizations will honor the fallen and the families and friends who grieve the loss of loved ones.
Now, on to this week’s news nuggets.
📷 East LA Scene
The colors of the East L.A. Farmers' Market.
❤️ Why I Love East L.A.
Brissa Sanchez, East L.A. Certified Farmers Market coordinator, loves many things about East Los Angeles. But one of them is the welcoming environment where people speak English and Spanish and often shift from one language to the other.
“Being able to hear English and Spanish speaking folks - it’s just a different vibe,” said the East L.A. resident. “Everybody is always friendly.”
East L.A. is a tight knit community, Sanchez said. People care about each other and the neighborhoods that make up the larger East L.A. community.
📢 News
Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a woman from East L.A. bus stop
A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a woman as she attempted to board a Montebello Transit Bus in East Los Angeles, The Eastsider reported. The woman, who who had been dating the suspect, has been found safe.
Sheriff’s Department slow to investigate itself
The county’s Inspector General says the Sheriff’s Department has a bad track record when it comes to investigating itself, the L.A. Times reported. One example came from the Sheriff’s Department East L.A. station where a representative of the Office of the Inspector General, the county’s watchdog, saw a poster last fall with wording that sounded like a threat to Inspector General Max Huntsman. The matter was reported to the Sheriff’s Department yet six months later little had been done.
East L.A. will be one train ride away from Santa Monica
The Regional Connector, a Metro project in Downtown L.A., is expected to make it easier and faster to travel across part of the agency’s light rail system when it opens June 16. The connector will eliminate the need to transfer to a different train on some lines. That includes passengers who now ride the L Line that runs through East L.A.
The project will make it possible for East L.A. residents to take the expanded E Line to Santa Monica without having to switch trains.
Here’s how it will work:
- Riders will look for the train that says it’s bound for Santa Monica, board it, and get off when they reach that city, according to a Metro spokeswoman.
- East L.A. riders heading to Azusa, or stops in between, will still be able to board an Azusa-bound train to get there without transferring to another train.
- Once the connector goes into service, Metro will eliminate a bus shuttle that has been taking passengers from the Pico/Aliso station to Union Station during construction, the spokeswoman said.
To celebrate the transit milestone, Metro will offer free rides across the public transit system, including Metro bus, rail and the Metro Bike Share service during the opening weekend.
Work starting soon on Olympic, Whittier boulevards
The county’s Department of Public Works is expected to start work June 5 on a series of street improvements along Olympic and Whittier boulevards that will be completed in about a year.
The $16.6 million project will include:
- Replacing pavement along Whittier Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard (go here for a map)
- Adding or improving more than 190 curb ramps
- Improving more than 30 traffic signals
- Repairing some sidewalks and parkways and removing or replacing trees
It’s been about 20 years since similar improvements were made, said Senior Project Manager Lisa Wuong.
Work will move from west to east and will be done in phases:
- The first phase will focus on traffic signal wiring systems
- Pavement work is expected to begin next spring with most of it taking place at night. Traffic will be blocked on some lanes, but streets will not be completely closed to give first responders access, Wuong said.
Plans call for avoiding construction during the holidays.
Public Works has created a website – lacounty.pw/ela – to keep residents and business owners informed, he said. Residents and business owners can sign up for email updates through the website.
💡 Good to Know
Minimum wage to increase July 1
Those who work in unincorporated parts of the county, including East L.A., can expect to see a little more money in their paycheck come July 1.
The county’s minimum wage will increase from $15.96 to $16.90 an hour, according to the county’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.
The increase is linked to a 2016 county ordinance that adjusts the wage rate each year based on the Consumer Price Index.
Information for both workers and businesses is available through the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs website or calling 800-593-8222.
🗒️ Notebook
Honoring Gloria Molina at downtown center
LA Plaza de Cultura y Arte in Downtown L.A. is hosting a community quilt project to create a quilt honoring the memory of Gloria Molina who passed away earlier this month, the Daily News reported. In addition, the center has an exhibit consisting of photos of Molina and some of her quilts.
Molina, an activist and long-time political leader, was an avid quilt maker and co-founded a group that brought together Latinas with a passion for the art.
Date set for East L.A. Classic, game returns to ELAC
It’s still spring but plans have firmed up for fall’s East L.A. Classic.
Garfield and Roosevelt high schools will face off on the field of East Los Angeles College’s Weingart Stadium on Oct. 27, SBLive reported. This will be the 88th match between the two teams.
The game consistently draws a minimum of 25,000 fans, but last year 45,000 people converged on the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a game that had a half-time show featuring the Black Eyed Peas.
Garfield won 16-8 in 2022.
Cruising and coffee
Times have changed. Decades ago no one could have imagined an event that combines lowriders, coffee and a world-wide fast food chain.
But tonight, May 25, classic car enthusiasts will take part in a show and coffee tasting at the McDonald’s at 5545 Whittier Boulevard to mark the launch of cold brew coffee at the fast-food chain. The event begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
While some Whittier Boulevard businesses and others have concerns about cruising, lowriders are apparently welcome under the Golden Arches.
🗓️ Things To Do
Thursday, May 25
Learn to make a lei. Adults will use ribbons to create handmade leis inspired by those crafted and worn by Native Hawaiians. The lesson will be offered at the El Camino Real Library.
Saturday, May 27
Shop for fresh produce and other food products, along with locally produced crafts while listening to local performers at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Create a glass suncatcher. Artist Ana Parkinson will show workshop participants how to design a multi-colored glass collage and how to fuse it to create a sun-catcher at the Anthony Quinn Library.
Make a Move East L.A. is an all-ages chess tournament in which participants will compete for prize money. This is an event where being nimble counts. The tournament, which takes place at East Los Tacos, is set for May 27, but available slots are expected to fill up quickly.
Tuesday,May 30
Help your child prepare for school. Smarty Pants Storytime at the Anthony Quinn Library exposes children to skills needed in school as they listen to a story, rhymes and songs.
Wednesday, May 31
Start prepping your child for school at the City Terrace Library. Smarty Pants Storytime helps families get children ready for school with the help of books, songs, rhymes and movement.
Participate in an afternoon of games. Teens can play games with friends at the East Los Angeles Library. Play MarioKart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros Ultimate or go low tech and play classic board games.
Saturday, June 3
Coming To America: Transformations is a one-woman theater performance presented by Stephanie Satie and directed by Anita Khanzadian at the East Los Angeles Library. The performance features the stories of 10 immigrant women and how their lives are transformed by different factors including experiences lived in America.
Monday, June 5
Improve your reading skills with Reading Buddies. Children can work on their reading skills by reading out loud to a reading buddy for 20 minutes at the East Los Angeles Library. Books are provided to participants.
👋 Until Next Thursday
That's it for this week. Have a great and safe holiday weekend.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
