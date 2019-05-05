EAST LOS ANGELES -- A teenage boy was gunned down Saturday night near a middle school campus, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Deputies responded to a call of an assault at about 7:10 pm along the 4000 block of San Carlos Street, where they found the boy on the ground near a home. The street runs along the playing fields of Belvedere Middle school.

“The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” said Deputy Tracy Koernerin a released statement. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

KTLA reported that the victim was believed to be 16 or 17 years old.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477)