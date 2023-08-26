Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
East Los Angeles -- Ten people were arrested during a two-day undercover operation in connection with recent "brazen" organized retail thefts at the Nike Community Store on Whittier Boulevard, authorities said today.
The arrests were made Thursday and Friday, and more than $3,000 of recovered merchandise was returned to Nike, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Detectives with an LASD burglary-robbery task force worked with the East Los Angeles Station Crime Enforcement Team, Summer Enforcement Team and Nike Loss Prevention on various surveillance operations "to apprehend suspects, deter criminal activity, and protect life and property at the Nike Community Store in East Los Angeles," the department said.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The store, located at 4585 Whittier Blvd., has been victimized by the kind of large, organized thefts that have targeted other major retailers in Los Angeles County in recent weeks, including a Macy's in Sherman Oaks, an Yves Saint Laurent in Glendale and a Nordstrom in Canoga Park.
Four of the 10 arrests were for alleged felonies, according to the LASD, which added that two of the suspects had outstanding arrests warrants, one of which was a shoplifting warrant.
Task force detectives and deputies from the East Los Angeles sheriff's station also identified two criminal street gangs associated with organized retail theft, authorities said. One suspect was arrested for the alleged theft of a cargo truck.
The sheriff's Burglary-Robbery Task Force partners with the Los Angeles Police Department and participating agencies throughout Los Angeles County to form the recently Organized Retail Theft Task Force.
A group of suspects was arrested on Aug. 16, the L.A. Times reported. But it's not clear if those arrests are connected to those made this past week.
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.