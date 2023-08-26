New Nike store makes a play for East L.A. shoppers 600

Nike store on Whittier Boulevard

East Los Angeles -- Ten people were arrested during a two-day undercover operation in connection with recent "brazen" organized retail thefts at the Nike Community Store on Whittier Boulevard, authorities said today.

The arrests were made Thursday and Friday, and more than $3,000 of recovered merchandise was returned to Nike, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

