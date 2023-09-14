Hello All!
We’re back after a short break and have some news nuggets for you that I hope you’ll find informative.
Let’s begin!
-- Monica Rodriguez, East LA Weekly Editor
📷 East LA Scene
Large crowds lined Cesar Chavez Avenue for Sunday morning's Mexican Independence Day Parade.
Folk dancers, marching bands, politicians and grand marshal Mark Consuelos, co-host of "Live with Kelly and Mark," made their way down the street during the event.
The parade, first held in 1946, was dedicated to the late Gloria Molina, the trail-blazing Latina activist and politician who represented East L.A. on the Board of Supervisors for more than two decades.
❤️ Why I Love East L.A.
Eddie Torres, a lifelong East L.A. resident and businessman, has witnessed his community's evolution and historic events.
He recalls family members’ deep commitment to military service. He remembers women like his mother who worked at major retailers that no longer exist and became community volunteers.
He was a boy at the time of the National Chicano Moratorium demonstrations. He was outside of St. Alphonsus Church throwing rice at his just-married aunt and uncle when another family member, who was part of the demonstration, congratulated the couple as he marched on by.
Torres, who is involved in the East L.A Chamber of Commerce, recalls the high school dances and the Garfield-Roosevelt football games, the music scene, which his father, Eddie Torres Sr., was involved with because he was manager of the band Thee Midniters.
“I have all these fond memories of living, working and being part of entertainment in East L.A.” he said.
What do you love about East L.A.?
Sponsored by County Supervisor Hilda Solis
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
“As the only Latina on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, it is important for me to continue our tradition of recognizing the contributions and achievements made by Hispanics and Latinos, who make up almost half of our County’s population” -- Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis
📢 News
Another fire hits the Unique Theatre
A fire broke out Wednesday morning at the former Unique Theatre.
Multiple fires have occurred in the building since September 2019, when the structure was nearly destroyed by a fire that broke out next door in an apartment building under construction.
On Wednesday, about 30 firefighters arrived at the scene on First Street near Rowan Avenue at 9:44 a.m. and had the blaze knocked down in less than 15 minutes, said fire department spokesman Esteban Benitez.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Girl goes missing
Fourteen-year-old Ivonne Syria Carranza-Rivas was reported missing after she was last seen at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Dunham Street near the 710 Freeway, according to the sheriff's department. Her family is asking for help since Ivonne does not have a history of running away
Go here for a photo and description of Ivonne.
U.S. Senate candidates discuss gun violence
Four of the top candidates for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Dianne Feinstein gathered at East L.A. College Friday for a town hall meeting, where the main topic of discussion was gun violence, the L.A. Times reported.
Students unite to prevent suicide
Students at Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy are organizing activities designed to raise awareness of and prevent suicide. Students are doing more than providing their peers information they can use if they find themselves or others they care about in distress, The Eastsider reported. They are also finding ways to share words of support with fellow students feeling sad or hopeless.
L.A. Unified is observing Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and recognizing September 10 through September 16 as National Suicide Prevention Week in the district. As part of these observances, students, faculty, staff and parents are participating in training sessions and activities to spot and assist those in pain.
💡 Good to Know
Landlords must register properties
Owners of rental property and mobile home park owners in East L.A. have until October 31 to register their properties with the county's Rent Registry program.
Through the registry, landlords will provide the county with the required information on rental housing, including rental rates, amenities and changes in tenancy. The program is administered and enforced through an annual fee.
For additional information on the program, go to the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs Rent Registry website.
🗒️ Notebook
City Terrace Art Walk is just around the corner
In a little more than two weeks, a portion of City Terrace Drive will become an art district for a day.
The third annual City Terrace Art Walk, which kicks off at noon on September 30, will take over City Terrace Drive between Hazard Drive and Van Pelt Avenue with a performance stage at Miller Avenue. The work of more than 30 local artists will be on display, and Barrio and La Terraza restaurants will be transformed into art galleries for the event.
In addition, artists will work on a mural, and there will be poetry readings, stand-up comedy performers, live music and plenty of vendor and community booths.
Winter clothing donations sought
The Rotary Club of East L.A. is collaborating with the Volunteer Collective to gather new and gently used winter clothing for distribution to needy students attending L.A. Unified schools and their families. The organization is seeking donations ranging from coats and jackets to scarves and new socks.
The Layer Up Clothing Drive takes place from Friday, Sept. 15, to Sept. 25.
For a list of drop-off locations and clothing being collected, go here.
🗓️ Things To Do
Thursday, September 14
Learn about the art of folding paper. Youth ages 13 through 17 are invited to attend the Origami Workshop for Teens at the City Terrace Library. The session is open to those experienced in the art along with those trying for the first time. Free admission.
Saturday, September 16
Shop, eat and listen to local entertainers during the weekly East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market. The market brings together farmers offering fresh produce along with local artisans selling handmade products and other one-of-a-kind products. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East L.A. Civic Center, 4801 E. Third St.
Scores of merchants and artists will gather at the East L.A. Civic Center, 4801 E. Third St., as part of The Queer Mercado. Support entrepreneurs offering unique items. As part of Mexican Independence Day, an El Grito contest will take place.
Take part in Citizenship Day at the El Camino Real Library. The program for kids ages 5 through 12 explores the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787 by the founding fathers.
Tuesday, September 19
Take in an exhibit at the Vincent Price Art Museum at East L.A. College. “Form and Function in the Ancient Americas,” is an exhibit consisting of pieces in the museum's permanent collection. The exhibit includes art from ancient civilizations from Western Mexico and Peru.
Are you being bullied or have you seen someone being bullied? Creating a World Without Bullying is a one-hour workshop offered at the El Camino Real Library that addresses bullying and how to prevent it.
Thursday, September 21
Take part in Game Night. Youth ages 12 through 18 can celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month through cultural games and trivia at the El Camino Real Library.
Did we miss your event? Submit it here
👋 Until Next Thursday
That's all for this week. Although some celebrations took place last weekend, Mexican Independence Day is Saturday. If you're observing the holiday, have a happy and safe celebration.
Have a tip or a story to tell? Don't forget to contact me with ideas and suggestions at monica@theeastsiderla.com.
