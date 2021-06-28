• Latest Update: The children were identified today by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Mia Camila Rodriguez, 4; Mason Mateo Rodriguez, 3; and Milan Mateas Rodriguez, who was born on May 5 of this year. Autopsies were pending to determine their cause of death.

East Los Angeles -- Detectives have arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection with the murder of her three children, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department announced today.

28-year-old Sandra Chico is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 30, and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Sheriff's Department personnel responded to a residence in the 600 block of Ferris Avenue near Garfield High at about 12:45 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report that children at the home were not breathing, according to the department's Lt. Charles Calderaro.

Deputies found two boys and one girl in a bedroom, all under age 3, and none were breathing, Calderaro said. Paramedics were called, but all three children were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not indicate how they died.

There have been no previous reports of child abuse or neglect, according to preliminary findings. Relatives and neighbors told several media outlets that there had been no signs of trouble.

The deaths come after a family celebration on Sunday, reports ABC7. "She was a good mother ... She didn't have no problems with them," the children's uncle said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Updated Tuesday, June 29 @ 10:54 am