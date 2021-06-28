East Los Angeles -- Three young children were found dead in a bedroom this morning, and a woman believed to be their mother was taken into custody as a "person of interest."

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department personnel responded to the residence in the 600 block of Ferris Avenue near Garfield High at about 12:45 p.m. after receiving a report that two children at the home were not breathing, according to the department's Lt. Charles Calderaro.

Deputies found two boys and one girl in a bedroom, all under age 3, and none were breathing, Calderaro said. Paramedics were called, but all three children were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not indicate how they died.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Relatives told reporters the children were a girl and two boys. One of the boys was a 6-month-old newborn.

The 28-year-old biological mother of the the children was detained for questioning as homicide investigators collect evidence and interview family members and potential witnesses.

There have been no previous reports of child abuse or neglect, according to preliminary findings.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Updated at 8:56 pm