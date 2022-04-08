East Los Angeles -- Three people were killed early this morning in a fiery collision.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 12:33 a.m. to South Herbert Avenue and East Olympic Boulevard, south of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where they learned a vehicle had crashed into a tree and caught fire, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.

Two victims were trapped inside the vehicle and Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called to free them.

The driver of a big rig stopped to try and put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, authorities said.

CBSLA said described the victims as two men and a woman.