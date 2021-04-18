East Los Angeles - A man, possibly in his mid-30s, walked into a bar and and restaurant early this morning and shot three men and fled the location on foot, authorities said.

Two of the men suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and the third victim was listed in critical, but stable condition at an area hospital. Paramedics rushed all three men to area hospitals, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's East Los Angeles station.

The shooting at Rudy's LA Bar & Grill, 5226 Pomona Blvd., occurred at about 1:20 a.m., he said.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known, but KTLA reports the gunfire erupted after an argument.

The sheriff's East Los Angeles station urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-264-4151.

